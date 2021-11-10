Foster mother is charged with assaulting a 4-year-old boy; the boy is in a coma as a result of his critical injuries.

A California woman has been charged with assaulting a kid in her custody after allegedly abusing her foster son, who is four years old. According to reports, the youngster is still in serious condition in the intensive care unit.

Gabriela Casarez, 26, of Norwalk, faces two counts of child abuse and one count of assault on a child resulting in a coma or paralysis. On Oct. 28, firefighters were dispatched to the 14700 block of Pioneer Boulevard for a medical emergency.

When the firefighters arrived, they discovered the 4-year-old was gravely injured and transported him to the hospital. The hospital staff suspected the injuries were caused by abuse and reported it to the authorities.

Casarez was arrested on Oct. 29 and is being held on a $1.2 million bail at the Los Angeles County Jail. She pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges on Friday and is due back in court on December 6, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The alleged abuse occurred between June 4 and October 28 at Casarez’s home. Casarez used “bodily force” against the youngster, according to Sheriff’s Lt. John Adams, according to the East Bay Times.

The boy’s family was told of his hospitalization and critical injury by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on Oct. 28. It’s unknown how the youngster ended up with Casarez or how long he’s been there.

The biological mother’s family claimed they are trying to learn more about what happened. “No child deserves this under anyone’s care,” the victim’s aunt, Maria Jacinto, told KNBC. “This would not happen if you were invested in these kids or kept an eye out for them.” The youngster had been in a coma for a week, according to Jacinto, following the horrific thrashing that left him critically injured.

The boy’s family is attempting to file a complaint against the DCFS, according to Michael Alder, the boy’s attorney. He claimed that the boy’s social worker failed him by allowing the foster mother to abuse him.

Alder told the newspaper, “There’s clear proof he was tortured and pummeled into a coma.”

“We rigorously investigate claims of caretaker abuse and neglect and, when appropriate, work collaboratively with law enforcement to ensure children stay safe and that substantiated allegations are expeditiously addressed in a court of law,” the DCFS stated in a statement.

The victim's family claims they do not have guardianship of the boy and are not permitted to see him.