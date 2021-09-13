Foster Mother Charged After 4-Year-Old Who ‘Spoke With Demons’ Was Suffocated And Beaten To Death

Authorities have charged a woman with homicide in connection with the death of a 4-year-old kid in her care.

Lakeisha Sonyae Mitchell, 41, of Titusville, was charged with first-degree murder on Friday after a medical examination revealed that the youngster found unconscious in a bathtub in the woman’s home died from various injuries caused by strangling and assault.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators that the daughter had been speaking with demons and that she had previously sought counseling for the child’s “severe behavioral issues,” according to court papers obtained by Florida Today.

On Aug. 25, two days after she was discovered comatose in the shower, the 4-year-old died in a hospital. The girl had a bruise on her left eye, face, and throat, as well as many scratches. According to reports, she also suffered skin tearing around the rectal area. The medical assessment, however, revealed no evidence of drowning, contrary to Mitchell’s claims.

Mitchell informed the detectives that the girl had flung herself to the ground and was pretending to be unconscious. She went on to say that she then put the fully dressed youngster in a bathtub filled with water to persuade her to cease pretending to be unconscious. When the child “pretended her legs didn’t work,” Mitchell said, this strategy worked well to moderate her anger tantrums in the past, according to Click Orlando.

When the youngster was taken up from a daycare on Aug. 23, a witness told the police that she had no visible injuries. Mitchell was first arrested on suspicion of severe child maltreatment with grave bodily harm. She is being held at the Sharpes jail in Brevard County.

An Ohio dad pled guilty last week to raping and murdering his 10-year-old son, who died after years of torture and abuse while being locked up naked in an attic. Al-Mutahan McLean, a 32-year-old Dayton man, agreed to the charges in connection with the death of his son Takoda Collins in 2019. The youngster died of blunt force injuries, compressive asphyxia, and submersion in water in a bathtub, according to a medical assessment.