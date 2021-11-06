Formula One has reached an agreement to host the Chinese Grand Prix through 2025.

Following the announcement of a new deal, the Chinese Grand Prix will continue on the Formula One schedule through 2025.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the race in Shanghai has been removed from the schedule for the past two years and will not be included in next season’s record-breaking 23-round calendar.

The match, which was originally held in 2004, is still part of the sport’s long-term ambitions.

“This is excellent news for all of our fans in China, and we are thrilled to announce this deal that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said of the contract renewal.

“While we are obviously unhappy that we were unable to include China on the 2022 schedule owing to current pandemic conditions, China will be reinstated as soon as conditions permit, and we look forward to reuniting with the fans as soon as possible.”