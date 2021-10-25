Formerly known as the “iconic” lemonade and cream soda plant in Liverpool.

Schofields’ factory was on Dalrymple Street in Everton, and it quickly became a well-known Merseyside brand, selling everything from lemonade and sarsaparilla to dandelion and burdock, traditional green cream soda, orange crush, and other drinks.

While today’s generations are familiar with ice cream trucks, Schofields lemonade trucks were a common sight on Liverpool’s roadways decades ago, delivering family favorites right to your home.

Schofields was in operation for over a century before closing its doors in the late 1990s, and the site was demolished a few years later. Families around Liverpool, though, remember the brand fondly.

We spoke with a number of former employees and individuals who had pleasant memories of Schofields in Liverpool to reminisce.

Colin Griffin, 46, a Waterloo native, started working at Schofields at the age of 16 and stayed there until it closed.

He worked on deliveries and was taught how to operate “every machine in the plant” during his stint with the company.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “I graduated from high school in April 1991 and immediately began working at Schofield’s. I had to return to school to do my exams, and I received a note from the school asking if I may appear in my Schofields overalls, which I did.

“The teachers asked, ‘Where’s your uniform?’ and I replied, ‘I’m wearing it, I don’t go to school anymore.’

Schofields, according to Colin, is “like a family” and a close-knit working atmosphere.

He stated, ” “My favorite drink used to be the shandy since it was made with real bitter, but because everyone was drinking it, it was replaced with a concentrate. They began manufacturing a drink similar to Vimto, which they dubbed ‘Indo.'” I liked the free lemonade since you could drink as much as you wanted. The finest smell came from the syrup room, where the pop was actually mixed.

"Everything had such a powerful presence. The most clear recollection I have is of making pineappleade from concentrate."