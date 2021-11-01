Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on an aid mission.

According to the Associated Press, Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, stated on Sunday that he will travel to Myanmar for a visit focusing on pandemic support and humanitarian access.

“We must ensure that humanitarian help is distributed to those most in need in times of disaster and turmoil like this,” Richardson added.

Since a military coup seized power in February, Myanmar has been engulfed in civil upheaval and violence. There have been protests, and several protestors have been arrested and beaten. Security forces have killed almost 1,200 civilians since the takeover in February.

The Biden administration welcomed the private expedition as a measure to help hasten humanitarian access to the country, according to a statement released Monday.

Richardson is traveling alone, according to the State Department, with the intention of persuading Myanmar’s officials to allow in much-needed relief for the coronavirus outbreak and other pressing needs.

The department stated, “Governor Richardson has substantial expertise working on humanitarian concerns.” “While his journey is not on behalf of or supported by the US government, we hope it helps to increased humanitarian access.” “Burma’s humanitarian and health needs are tremendous,” it stated, referring to Myanmar’s other name. “We continue to urge the military dictatorship to end its aggression, release those who have been wrongfully imprisoned, provide unrestricted humanitarian access, and protect the safety of health and humanitarian personnel.” Richardson stated his organization, The Richardson Center, has a long history of involvement in Myanmar, but his trip announcement made no mention of the coup or who he expected to meet with while there. According to Richardson spokesperson Madeleine Mahony, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was aware of the expedition.

Richardson will also be working for the release of American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been imprisoned in Myanmar since May 24. Mahony declined to say whether Richardson will also be working for the release of American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been imprisoned in Myanmar since May 24. As he was going to board a trip to the United States, Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a digital publication situated in Yangon, Myanmar’s capital.

For allegedly circulating incorrect or incendiary material, Fenster was charged with inciting, sometimes known as sedition.