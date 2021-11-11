Former Trump official believes Trump will not run in 2024 because he is afraid of losing.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has predicted that former President Donald Trump will not run for president in 2024, citing concerns about losing another election.

Trump has been hinting at a presidential candidacy since leaving office, and he enjoys good polling ratings and a sizable following among his supporters. Bolton, on the other hand, feels the speculation about a new campaign is just a ploy to keep the spotlight on Trump and that the former president isn’t truly considering a run for the White House.

On Wednesday, Bolton told iTV host Robert Peston, “I don’t think Trump will run for president in 2024.” “He is terrified of losing in 2024 because, if there is one thing he despises in the world, it is being labeled a loser, and the last thing he wants is to go down in history as a loser.” Bolton also believes Trump is aware “deep down” that he lost the 2020 election, which the former Trump official believes is fuelling worries of a repeat defeat in 2024.

Trump has yet to surrender the 2020 presidential election to Vice President Joe Biden, and he continues to promote his erroneous claim that the election was “taken” from him. Biden only won because of rampant fraud, according to the former president, but neither Trump nor any of his backers have offered evidence that fraud was pervasive enough to influence the election’s outcome.

Trump has teased the notion of returning to the campaign trail while reliving the previous presidential race. Trump has never confirmed a presidential candidacy, and any confirmation would most likely come after the 2022 midterm elections, but he’s often stated that he’s considering it and that his followers would be “extremely delighted” if he did.

Trump has stated that the only thing that would prevent him from running is if it went against his doctor’s advise. The former president has stated that his health is superb.

Despite speculations of Trump running for president, Bolton does not believe it will happen. From 2018 to 2019, Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser, and he believes Trump would talk about running “incessantly” until the very last moment.

