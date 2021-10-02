Former Trump adviser says the 1/6 Committee is on the right track with its focus on Katrina Pierson.

Former Trump White House adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman stated on Saturday that the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol brawl is “on the right track” by focusing on ex-Trump aide Katrina Pierson.

Manigault-Newman told MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday that investigators must “follow the money” and that Pierson, who was subpoenaed by the committee on Wednesday, might provide useful information.

“Not only was Katrina one of the organizers, but she was also in charge of the money,” Manigault-Newman explained. “And I believe the committee is correct in subpoenaing her since she was so involved in soliciting money and organizing the events. She’ll have a lot of knowledge, and she’ll have a lot of insight into what they knew and when they knew it, and I genuinely believe Donald Trump knew things were going to go out of hand because of his aggressive instincts.”

“So sure, Katrina should be extremely concerned, and we’ll see what happens,” the former Trump adviser continued, “but the committee is on the correct track.”

Pierson and ten other Trump advisers and campaign staffers were served with subpoenas as part of the committee’s ongoing probe, according to Manigault-Newman.

Pierson, a longtime Trump supporter, was brought in to work with the White House on who would share the stage with Trump at the event on January 6. According to the Associated Press, FEC documents show that the Trump campaign paid Pierson $10,000 every two weeks for her services from September 2019 until December 2020.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) of the House Committee on January 6 sent Pierson a letter on Wednesday requesting that she deliver records relating to January 6 by October 13 and appear for a deposition on November 3. Pierson allegedly worked with the group Women for America First (WFAF) to help arrange the demonstration and speak with Trump ahead of time, according to Thompson.

Thompson wrote to Pierson, citing press reports and internal documents, that “you and others working for and with WFAF to organize the January 6th rally collectively communicated with President Trump, White House officials including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and others about the rally and other events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results.”

