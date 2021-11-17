Former Trump adviser Mark Meadows will not be held in contempt, according to a panel convened on January 6.

Before holding former President Donald Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in contempt of Congress, the House committee probing the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurgency is giving him more time.

Meadows has declined to testify in front of the committee after being served with a subpoena. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, said Tuesday that the committee will “not rush the endeavor” to hold Meadows in contempt. Meadows has so far refused to offer any information to Congress concerning his communications on the day the Capitol was attacked.

Meadows’ lawyer claims that Trump’s assertion of executive privilege on the topic will protect his client. Unlike vocal Trump supporter Steve Bannon, Meadows is said to have had direct touch with the former president on the day of the uprising. Bannon had left the White House years before, giving the committee a loophole in his executive privilege argument as it related to his role.

According to The Associated Press, the committee dismisses the executive privilege claim in Meadows’ case since President Joe Biden has agreed to waive any privilege related to Meadows’ interview. Trump’s attempts to block the committee from acquiring information have also been rejected by the courts so far.

“We think we’re on solid ground at this time,” Thompson told reporters on Tuesday, “but on the advice of counsel, we want to be able to signal that we’ve done the best good-faith effort we can to collect this information.”

He also stated that a contempt vote is unlikely to be held before lawmakers leave town for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The panel is also debating whether to hold former Justice Department officer Jeffrey Clark in contempt after he refused to answer questions during a deposition earlier this month. Clark is a former assistant attorney general who sided with Trump after he lost the 2020 election and pressed the Justice Department to intervene.

The House panel has claimed that they have questions for Meadows and Clark, just as they had for Bannon, that are unaffected by privilege claims because they do not directly involve interactions with Trump.

"With Meadows and Clark, we'll make a similar sweeping argument.