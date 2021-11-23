Former Theranos CEO Holmes Resurfaces in Court, Attempting to Engage Jury in Criminal Fraud Case

Following her unexpected Friday testimony, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes focused on the jury Monday during the criminal fraud trial, which could land her in prison for decades if she is found guilty.

According to The Associated Press, Holmes, a former billionaire, spent the most of her time talking about clinical papers and other records praising the efficacy of a small blood-testing equipment created by Theranos. After dropping out of Stanford University at the age of 19, Holmes started the now-defunct company in 2003.

According to the Associated Press, throughout her evidence, she looked directly at the jury while explaining technical jargon concerning blood tests. She also tried to make eye contact with the 14 jurors as they walked out during a morning break and subsequently when the day’s proceedings came to a close.

Prosecutors alleged she misled investors and patients by claiming to have invented new blood-testing technologies. If Holmes is convicted, he may face a sentence of up to 20 years in jail.

The research Holmes mentioned were conducted with a number of big pharmaceutical corporations between 2008 and 2010. It discovered that the Edison, Theranos’ third generation of device, produced positive findings. This led Holmes to feel that the company was on the verge of becoming a success.

“Results have been great,” one report noted, while another stated, “Results have been precise.”

However, Theranos’ lab director stated in 2015 that the device had malfunctioned, potentially placing patients in danger. As a result, the company was forced to conduct tests using standard blood-testing devices while still collecting funds from investors.

When chatting to her attorney, Kevin Downey, on Monday, Holmes characterized success as something that “has successfully achieved the purpose of a program.”

Holmes’ statement looked to be an attempt to demonstrate why she supported the technology, stating that it will be able to screen for hundreds of diseases and health issues with a single finger prick.

Judge Edward Davila of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia would not explain why he met with lawyers from both sides of the case behind closed doors while a masked — and puzzled — public sat in a crowded courtroom Monday.

After her lawyers brought her to the stand during the final hour of the trial, Holmes gave her newest round of testimony.