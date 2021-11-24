Former Theranos CEO Holmes has yet to file her defense, claiming that she was duped by a former lover.

The former millionaire maintained her denial of concealing the flaws with her company’s blood testing on her third day of testimony, while admitting to certain mistakes she made as CEO of Theranos.

According to The Associated Press, Holmes, 37, is accused of deceiving investors and consumers about the efficiency of the company’s blood tests in detecting a wide range of disorders, and if convicted, he could face a term of up to 20 years in jail.

She stated in her evidence that she has always believed Theranos would develop their technology, which is supposed to detect hundreds of diseases and medical conditions with only a few drops of blood in tests.

However, one aspect of her argument that hasn’t been aired in court is a suggestion by her lawyers that could be crucial.

According to court filings filed before the trial began in September, Holmes’ lawyers alleged that her former love partner and former Theranos chief operating officer, Sunny Balwani, lured her into her unethical activity.

Balwani, who is facing a second fraud trial in 2022, is accused of subjecting Holmes to “intimate partner abuse,” which he has disputed through his lawyers.

According to Holmes, Balwani was also in charge of Theranos’ financial predictions, which predicted sales of $140 million and $990 million in 2014 and 2015, respectively. For a variety of reasons, the company never came close to meeting its expectations, according to Holmes.

She explained that the 2015 forecast was so huge because of a deal to expand their testing program to 3,000 Walgreens locations. Because the retailer subsequently backed out, the agreement never came to fruition.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Holmes admitted to making mistakes as CEO of Theranos, which she established at the age of 19 in 2003. She did, however, underline that she made the majority of her judgments with the support of other executives and a respected board of directors that included previous cabinet ministers from various presidential regimes.

“It’s never going to be easy,” Holmes testified. “There are always difficulties.” After a series of blockbuster articles in The Wall Street Journal and a federal regulators’ investigation disclosed major and potentially hazardous faults in the company’s blood tests, Theranos eventually folded. Holmes’ reputation was ruined by the affair. This is a condensed version of the information.