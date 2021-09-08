Former teacher claims she was wrongfully terminated due to the Mask Protocol.

After being suspected of breaching the school’s mask policy around pupils, a North Carolina teacher said she was fired unfairly on the second day of school.

Julia Haferman, a fourth-grade teacher at Bradford Preparatory School in Charlotte, said she was approached by school authorities on the second day of the fall semester, according to Charlotte-based news station WSOC-TV. Officials informed Haferman that she had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and that they had gotten complaints from pupils who claimed she wasn’t wearing a mask while going near them, she said.

During a recorded interview with WSOC-TV, Haferman stated, “It was a bogus claim.” “I have a strong sense of being targeted.

“Being fired because ‘a student said,’ ‘a parent said,’ and having no opportunity to respond is devastating.”

All students, staff members, and visitors “must wear a mask indoors during school hours,” according to COVID-19 advice posted on the school’s website. Teachers are allowed to remove their masks while standing in front of their classrooms, but must put them back on anytime they move about, according to Haferman.

Haferman informed the station that she kept her mask on except when she was standing at the whiteboard in her classroom, and a parent told the station that his daughter only saw Haferman without a mask while she was teaching at the front of the room.

However, Haferman’s assertion was refuted in part by a termination letter she shared with the channel.

She also said that other teachers had been caught without their masks on, but that none of them had been fired.

The school confirmed Haferman’s employment ended on August 11 in a statement given with WSOC-TV by an attorney for the institution. The school said she had been employed for three years at the time of her dismissal.

The school’s mask policy complies with local and state standards, according to the attorney’s statement, and the school is required to confine anyone who were directly exposed to the virus, even if masks were not used. More than 20 persons in the building where Haferman taught had tested positive for the virus at the time of her dismissal, according to the statement.

COVID-19 was reported to be active at the school by 21 students. This is a condensed version of the information.