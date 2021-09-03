Former students are supporting a push to keep a well-known Liverpool school open.

A number of De La Salle Academy alumni have spoken out about why they believe the Croxteth school should remain open and why the school will always have a special place in their hearts.

When activists, including the Christian Brothers who represent the school and Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne, meet with Government ministers later this month, the statements will be used to make the case for the school to stay open.

A famous artist, a top Merseyside legal director, an award-winning entrepreneur, a university lecturer, a multilingual public servant, and a driving instructor are among those who will testify.

They emphasize how the Lasallian spirit impacted their lives for the better and how the school’s leaders and dedicated professors provided pupils with a great education as well as a strong moral compass.

They also express concerns about what would happen to existing and future kids if the school closed, as well as where they would go.

The Regional Schools Commissioner issued a termination warning letter to the school earlier this summer.

However, the school was given hope when governors, employees, MPs, councillors, and campaigners agreed to resist any potential closure, citing recent improvements and the school’s essential position in the Liverpool 11 community.

‘I would not have had the life I have had if it weren’t for my school fighting my corner by providing me with the best education available.’ – Peter Coyle, a musician

Peter Coyle, a musician, attended De La Salle and went on to establish the Lotus Eaters, a new wave band, in 1982. Among their hits was the international hit “The First Picture of You,” which he sang on BBC One’s Top of the Pops show in 1983. Peter was the creator of G-Love, a Liverpool-based club that was one of the biggest in the UK in the late 1980s. He was also the creator of 8 Productions, a dance company.

He has collaborated with a number of notable musicians, including Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds and.