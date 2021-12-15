Former striker accusations made by Roberto Firmino and Robert Lewandowski expose the truth about Liverpool.

Taiwo Awoniyi, a former Liverpool striker, has highlighted what makes his previous club “different” from others.

After spending the previous season on loan with Union Berlin, Awoniyi departed Anfield in the summer to sign a permanent £6.5 million deal with the German club.

The 24-year-old had been on Liverpool’s books since 2015, but had been unable to obtain a work permit until now.

Despite the fact that he didn’t make a single competitive appearance with the Reds, he was impressed with what he witnessed.

In July, Awoniyi was part of the party that traveled to Austria for a pre-season training camp, where he stayed for a few days before securing a transfer to the Bundesliga.

In an interview with Goal, Awoniyi commented, “It was wonderful.” “You learn every day, both on and off the field.”

“Unity is crucial at Liverpool, in my opinion.” It’s amazing to see how the players organize themselves.

“There isn’t a single person on the team who doesn’t work!” For me, that’s the issue.

“I’ve been to a lot of clubs and seen a lot of players, but what sets them apart is their philosophy and atmosphere.” It’s work day every day!” That’s what I brought with me. To perform at that level, you must be there and ready every day.

“This is what all the [Liverpool] boys, including those from the academy, exhibit.” It’s unlike any other place I’ve visited before.

“In some instances, you’ll witness one group doing one thing and another group doing another. “In Liverpool, you only see one group going in lockstep.” Despite not making a competitive appearance for Liverpool, Awoniyi has identified the player he enjoys watching the most.

Awonyi claims that Roberto Firmino is his favorite player at Anfield, and explains why he seeks advice from the Brazilian.

“I’ve always stated I enjoy watching Roberto Firmino,” Awoniyi added. “The difference with him is that he makes his other forwards’ lives so much easier.”

“Players and fans of the game realize that not every striker is capable of doing what Firmino does as a center-forward.

“You don’t always find him in the center-forward position, he.””

