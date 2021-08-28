Former staffer demands that a video of sexual assault allegations be removed from a New Jersey gubernatorial candidate’s website.

A former employee for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has blasted the state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate for exploiting her allegations as a “political prop” in a campaign film. She claims she was sexually assaulted by a colleague in 2017 while working in Murphy’s administration.

Murphy’s opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, established a website called PhilMurphyDoesNotCare.com this week, which includes a video of former staffer Katie Brennan accusing Murphy of using women as “political props” in front of legislators. Brennan said on Friday that Ciattarelli did not contact her before creating the website.

Brennan demanded Ciattarelli “take it down” on Twitter, claiming she was neither a prop nor a pawn.

“I was not consulted prior to the establishment of the website and ad campaign, and if I had been, I would have voiced my unhappiness. In a phone conversation with the Associated Press, she stated, “It appears to be an endorsement of the Ciattarelli campaign, which is not my purpose.”

“There is a way to hold individuals accountable and talk about past failures and what their vision and goals for future progress, equity, and reform are without pulling me into the fight in a way that I certainly did not ask to be,” she continued.

Ciattarelli campaign spokesperson Stami Williams commended Brennan and said she “bravely stepped out and publicly shared her story” in a statement, but did not address Brennan’s request to have the video removed.

“It’s a critical message, and we’re determined to making sure people are aware of Governor Murphy’s appalling record on women,” she said.

Murphy’s campaign has also received a message.

The video showed Brennan testifying in front of lawmakers, interlaced with messages from Ciattarelli indicating Murphy opted not to aid her until it had a bad affect on him.

The #MeToo movement and the treatment of women in state politics, both of which have a tainted history, are being brought back to voters’ attention this week. New Jersey was confronting how women had historically been treated in government before the coronavirus outbreak brought most of state politics to a halt, with State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg leading a commission of women to examine.

