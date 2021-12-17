Former Spanish and English teacher Lisa Cano Burkhead has been sworn in as Nevada’s Lt. Governor.

Lisa Cano Burkhead was sworn in as Nevada’s next lieutenant governor on Thursday. She was a former high school principal who taught Spanish and English.

Governor Steve Sisolak swore in Cano Burkhead, 50, the daughter of South American immigrants, who then answered reporters’ questions in both Spanish and English. She stated that she intends to run for re-election in the midterm elections next year.

“I intend to be a voice for educators, kids, and parents,” Cano Burkhead said. “These are the people we need to prioritize if we want to take Nevada forward.” “I believe that if I had a full term, we would be able to do so much.” Former Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, who left in August to take a job in the White House, was succeeded by Cano Burkhead. She also served on the Clark County Town Board and campaigned for State Assembly as a Democrat in 2002.

The post of lieutenant governor is a part-time job that entails presiding over state Legislature sessions and overseeing the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

The choice of Cano Burkhead put an end to months of speculation about who Sisolak, a first-term Democrat, would pick to succeed Marshall. Cano Burkhead has 25 years of experience as a teacher and school administrator in the Las Vegas area, according to Sisolak. He believes she will be a force for change in the state legislature.

“We can’t expect different results if we keep doing things the same way,” Sisolak remarked. “Lisa has demonstrated her ability to turn around schools. Her methods and innovations have proven to be effective.” Cano Burkhead said her late father was from Argentina and worked as a blackjack dealer on the Las Vegas Strip. Her mother was a Paraguayan seamstress.

In a state with the fifth highest number of Hispanic and Latino residents in the country, the emphasis on her heritage might be crucial.

According to the US Census, about 30% of the population in Nevada identifies as Hispanic or Latino, and slightly more than 20% of eligible voters – U.S. citizens 18 and older — are Hispanic or Latino.

Nevada has had a Hispanic governor in recent years — Sisolak’s predecessor, Republican Brian Sandoval — and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is the first woman and Latina elected to the Senate. She had done so previously. This is a condensed version of the information.