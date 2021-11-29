Former South Carolina Representative claims the state’s political map was drawn by a partisan hack to benefit the GOP.

According to the Associated Press, other state legislators have begun to weigh in on the proposals after a South Carolina committee published its proposed new district designs last week.

Before they could approve the maps, Democratic senators in South Carolina said they wanted to see them and discover what information was used to produce them. The state’s seven U.S. House seats would most likely remain divided between six Republicans and one Democrat under the present strategy.

Democrats have questioned the majority of the changes in the 1st district, which includes parts of Charleston and Hilton Head Island. Only once since 1986 has the seat been held by Democrats, when Joe Cunningham was elected in 2018 and served one term before losing his reelection bid in 2020.

Before a state Senate subcommittee on Monday, Cunningham said the maps looked like they were drawn by “a partisan hack,” adding that Republicans should focus on winning a majority in the House in 2022 by earning voters with their ideas and positions, not by using a computer and maps to gain an advantage.

“The guys in Washington, D.C., drafting these maps don’t want competition,” said Cunningham, who is running for governor in 2022 against Republican incumbent Henry McMaster and at least two Democrats. “They do not want close elections. They urge that elections be held in a free and fair manner. They also want to prevent what happened in 2018 from happening again. Even if it means manipulating the system.” The rest of the state Senate will meet again next Monday to consider the updated maps.

The measures received little attention from Republicans on the committee, and the panel did not vote on them. The panel accepted minor changes to state Senate districts that had already been approved on Monday.

“I think I need to explore why Charleston County was carved up the way it was,” said State Senator Margie Bright Matthews, a Democrat from Walterboro.

Cunningham was elected in 2018 with about 1.5 percent of the vote after a Republican defeated the incumbent in the primary, but he lost his reelection bid in 2020 with slightly less than 1.5 percent of the vote.

