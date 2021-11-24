Former soldiers serving time for the 1973 assassination of Singer have had their sentences lengthened.

Seven criminals convicted of kidnapping, torturing, and murdering folk artist Vctor Jara in 1973 will have their sentences increased by a Chilean court on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the Court of Appeals ordered that six former soldiers implicated in the homicide should serve 25 years instead of 18, and a seventh veteran should serve eight years rather than five. In 2018, they were found guilty.

Jara, a well-known musician and university lecturer, was singled out for his staunch support for Marxist President Salvador Allende. A military coup led by General Augusto Pinochet overthrew Allende’s government on September 11, 1973. Jara was kidnapped just hours after Pinochet assumed power.

The musician was taken to a sports stadium in Santiago that was being used as a prison center, along with around 5,000 other Allende loyalists.

Jara wrote his farewell song, “Estadio Chile,” in the stadium where he was tortured, according to the BBC. “How difficult it is to sing when I must sing of horror/ Horror which I am living, horror which I am dying,” he said in the lyrics. He was fatally shot two hours later, his corpse peppered with at least 44 machine-gun bullets.

According to the appeals court, the original judges misclassified the crime as less serious than it actually was, forcing them to compensate by increasing the penalties.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The victims’ treatment was “demonstrative of the mindlessness and visceral hatred” directed towards them, according to the court.

Littré Quiroga, Allende’s prisons head, was also tortured and executed in the stadium, allegedly because of alleged maltreatment of an officer who had tried a coup previously.

“This ruling is also significant because it finally ends the impunity that has existed for so long in relation to these crimes,” said Nelson Caucoto, Jara’s attorney.

Jara was seen “visibly deteriorated, physically and mentally, with his face swelled with uncountable bruises, hands stained and deformed, the fingers plainly broken or fractured” while under detention, according to the court.

Jara suffered 56 bone fractures in total, according to the judges, in addition to the 44 bullet wounds. Quiroga was shot a total of 23 times.

The two people’s bodies. This is a condensed version of the information.