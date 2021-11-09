Former sheriff faces federal charges after being convicted of sexually abusing children and young men.

According to the Associated Press, a former Louisiana sheriff could face life in prison if convicted of sexual abuse.

Jack Strain, the former sheriff of St. Tammany Parish, was charged with eight counts of sex offenses against minor males in 2019. On November 8, a jury found him guilty after hearing from five victims who were assaulted as children by Strain. Strain did not appear in court.

One complainant said, “You damaged me in so many ways.” “You are a predator and a monster.” Strain was dubbed a coward by another victim. According to the Associated Press, one of the victim’s counselors stated that he had PTSD and night terrors as a result of the abuse, while another victim said that the torture led to a substance misuse problem.

Strain is also facing federal accusations related to his sex offenses case stemming from an inmate work-release contract. Strain was accused of assaulting him as a youngster before going on to work for the former sheriff as an adult and being coerced into assisting him with the contract, according to a co-defendant who pleaded guilty in that case. The federal charges against Strain were dismissed after he entered a not guilty plea.

Strain showed little emotion during the trial, according to NOLA, and only a little after the conviction was rendered. He was led out of the courthouse after hugging his wife and children.

“The evidence was clear, overwhelming, and convincing,” said Warren Montgomery of the North Shore District Attorney’s Office.

Strain was charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, one case of sexual battery, and one crime of indecent behavior with a minor. On January 18, he will be sentenced.

The crime of aggravated rape is punishable by a mandatory life sentence. The charges included incidents that occurred both before and after he became sheriff.

Strain, 58, was the sheriff of St. Tammany Parish for two decades before losing a campaign for re-election in 2015.

One of Strain’s victims claimed that when he was in debt as an adult, he went to work for Strain at the sheriff’s office.

Five men testified before the jury, alleging that Strain wrecked their childhoods with crimes that still haunt them.

Another complainant was a member of Strain’s family, who said he was molested as a sophomore in high school. This is a condensed version of the information.