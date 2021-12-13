Former Senate Candidate Max Linn was found dead in a hot tub after being accused of pulling a gun on an aide.

Max Linn, a former Maine U.S. Senate candidate who was renowned for protesting COVID-19 rules and accused of pulling a gun on a former staffer, died of an apparent heart attack in a hot tub over the weekend.

One of his attorneys informed the Bangor Daily News on Monday that the 62-year-old died on Saturday after suffering from a previous cardiac problem.

Linn previously worked as a financial advisor in Florida, but according to the Daily News, he campaigned for Senate in Maine in 2020 as a conservative independent and admirer of former President Donald Trump. He had previously been rejected from the Maine Republican primary when false signatures were discovered on his nomination petitions.

His political background was diverse, including supporting former President Barack Obama’s first bid for government and running for governor of Florida as a Reform Party candidate in 2006.

Linn garnered only 1.6 percent of the vote in the 2020 Senate election, finishing last in a four-way race won by incumbent Maine Republican Susan Collins. Linn garnered international notoriety along the campaign trail for his actions during political debates, which included tearing up a coronavirus face mask with scissors and declaring “request rejected!” when a moderator requested him to keep on subject.

More recently, the 62-year-old has been embroiled in legal wranglings when a former campaign aide accused him of drawing a gun on him during an altercation in October. Linn allegedly flashed a firearm at the staffer, Matt McDonald, after an altercation regarding bitcoin and unlawful COVID-19 medicines, according to McDonald. McDonald stated at the time that he feared his family was in danger and obtained a protective order.

According to the Daily News, the matter was scheduled to be heard in an Ellsworth court in November but was postponed. McDonald had already withdrawn his plea for a protective order.

Linn may have been one of the first people in Maine to get the coronavirus, according to the Sun Journal. He returned home from a business trip to China in December 2019 “so unwell that he said he felt like he would not survive,” according to the news site. Despite the fact that Linn was never tested for the virus, which he constantly rejected. This is a condensed version of the information.