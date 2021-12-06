Former Republican Senator Bob Dole will be the 33rd person to lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda.

According to the Associated Press, former Republican presidential candidate and Senator Bob Dole died on Sunday at the age of 98, and he will be the 33rd person to lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.

Dole was a World War II soldier who served in Congress for 36 years, four times in each chamber, affecting policies ranging from taxes to foreign affairs and being a strong supporter of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Senator Dole was an amazing patriot who spent his whole life to serving our country with dignity and integrity.”

One of the highest honors a citizen or government official can get after death is to lie in state or honor in the Capitol, with a ceremony honoring their achievements.

In 1852 and 1865, Congressman Henry Clay and President Abraham Lincoln were the first two Americans to be honored with the honor of lying in state as former government leaders.

In the last three years, Representative and Senator John McCain, former President George H.W. Bush, and former Representative and civil rights leader John Lewis have all been chosen to lie in state in the rotunda.

In place of the rotunda, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Representative Elijah Cummings will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall.

For the general public, lying in honor has been bestowed on four Capitol Police officers, as well as the Reverend Billy Graham in 2018 and Rosa Parks, the first woman to lie in honor, in 2005.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Dole was noted for his caustic humor, which he not only used against himself but also used against others.

In 1996, he earned the Republican presidential nomination, but was defeated when President Bill Clinton was re-elected to a second term. He was also a vice presidential candidate for the Republican Party in 1976, running on the losing ticket with President Gerald Ford.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, remarked, "Those of us who were fortunate enough to know Bob well ourselves respected him much more." "From Bob's youthful wartime heroics through his entire career in the military, a bright beacon of patriotic good cheer burned brightly."