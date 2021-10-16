Former reality TV star Sean Duffy is being pushed by Trump to run for Governor of Wisconsin.

Former President Donald Trump is recruiting Sean Duffy, a former Real World star who is now a Republican congressman in Wisconsin, to run for governor.

Trump hailed Duffy in a statement on Saturday, calling him “extremely popular and capable.”

In a statement released Saturday, the former president added, “He would be magnificent!” “Sean is a champion athlete who adores the people of Wisconsin and would be nearly invincible in a fight. Rachel, his wife, is also a wonderful person.” Duffy represented Wisconsin’s conservative 7th district, which encompasses the state’s northwest region, in Congress from 2011 to 2019. He left politics due to the cardiac ailment of his unborn child.

Trump recognized in the statement that running for governor would be a “sacrifice” for him and his family.

“They’re both doing extremely well,” Trump remarked, “so this would be a significant sacrifice,” but one made “hopefully for the Great State of Wisconsin and its amazing, industrious people.”

“Run, Sean, run!” he added.

Duffy previously worked as the district attorney for Ashland County on MTV’s The Real World: Boston. Rachel Campos-Duffy, his wife, is a Fox News host and a Real World alumna from the San Francisco season of the show.

Duffy became a senior counsel with BGR Group, a Republican-leaning lobbying firm, after resigning, according to Politico. He worked in the firm’s financial services group and was a former chair of the House Financial Services’ housing subcommittee.

Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election in 2022 is projected to be one of the most competitive. In 2018, incumbent Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, narrowly defeated former Republican Governor Scott Walker to win the governorship by little over one point. After Trump captured the state in 2016, President Joe Biden won it by fewer than one point last year.

The race’s competitive nature has attracted Republican contenders. Former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Jonathan Wichmann have also declared candidacies against Evers.

According to polls, the race is anticipated to be close. According to a study conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies in August, Evers has a slim edge over both rivals. A head-to-head matchup against Duffy, who has yet to declare his candidacy, has not yet been polled.

Evers has done so on the Democratic side.