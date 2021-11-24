Former prosecutor: Arbery Jury Shows “System Can Work Even in Sensitive and Dramatic Cases.”

The trial of Ahmaud Arbery has become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement, and race has taken center stage both inside and outside the courtroom over the last two and a half weeks.

The three defendants were found guilty on Wednesday, bringing what many perceived as justice for the Arbery family and a watershed moment for racial justice in the United States.

Despite the fact that there had been mounting demand for a guilty finding over the last year and a half, legal experts said the jury’s decisions were based on the facts and witness testimony, not on media coverage or the political context surrounding the case.

Former federal prosecutor and former elected state attorney Michael McAuliffe told The Washington Newsday, “The jury found no uncertainty about what they saw and heard.” “Their decisions demonstrate that the jury system can function even in highly charged and dramatic cases involving race and mortality.” “The country may have faith that the jury, based on the evidence, spoke in a united voice of accountability,” he continued.

Before the trial, some questioned the nearly entirely white jury that would decide whether Travis and Greg McMichael, as well as William “Roddie” Bryan, were guilty of murdering Arbery, a Black man.

There were 11 white jurors and one African-American juror on the panel.

Reverend Al Sharpton, reacting to the verdict, claimed it mirrored the country’s attitude toward the civil rights movement: “A jury of 11 whites and one black, in the Deep South, got up in the courtroom and stated that Black lives do matter.”

While the courtroom’s optics suggested that jurors agreed that racial justice in this country has reached a boiling point, legal experts say that their judgments showed that the defense’s self-defense claim was insufficient to sustain an acquittal.

“Putting away the racial justice movement,” criminal defense attorney Olga Izmaylova told The Washington Newsday, “I believe the jury got the correct conviction given the legal criteria and standards that the judge charged the jury on.”

She added that the shorter deliberation period indicated that most jurors had already begun leaning toward a conviction shortly after they began deliberations.

While self-defense is lawful in Georgia, according to Izmaylova, This is a condensed version of the information.