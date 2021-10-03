Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has urged ministers to scrap the cut to Universal Credit.

Following the publication of new research revealing that more than six million people are suffering fuel poverty this winter, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has launched a new appeal to the Government not to go forward with this week’s £20 a week cut to Universal Credit.

Professor Jonathan Bradshaw and Dr Antonia Keung of the University of York warned that 3.4 million homes, covering 6.3 million adults and children, will be unable to pay growing gas and electricity costs this winter without cutting back on food bills, according to their research.

According to the survey, 840,000 households have been pushed into fuel poverty this week as a result of the October 1 gas and electricity price rises.

Mr. Brown has forwarded the study to government officials, calling the findings “shocking.”

“It is not too late for the government to save millions of people from having to choose between heating and food this winter,” he said.

“The York study adds to the growing body of evidence that families still require government assistance to get through this winter and the Covid pandemic.

“I conveyed the research to ministers with a statement urging them to reconsider this week’s unjust £20 per week cut from Universal Credit.

“It’s not the best approach to save money for the government, especially after the recent increase in fuel prices.

“Now is not the time to abandon the families who most need the government’s assistance.

“Preventing individuals from going hungry and allowing families to have both food and heat is a very basic investment in our country’s future.”

“We’ve always been clear that the increase to Universal Credit was temporary,” a government spokesperson stated. It was created to assist claimants in through the economic shock and financial dislocation of the pandemic’s most difficult stages, and it has succeeded.

“Universal Credit will continue to give crucial support to individuals in and out of work, and it’s only right that the Government focuses on our Plan for Jobs, which will help people go back into work and help those who are already working to advance and earn more.”