Former Press Secretary Grisham says working for Trump was a mistake.

Stephanie Grisham, a former press secretary and one of former President Donald Trump’s longest-serving advisers, believes working for him was a mistake.

“I do believe [Trump] provided voice to a lot of people who felt forgotten,” Grisham said on ABC News’ Good Morning America on Monday. “But I think many of us, myself included, walked into that White House and got heavy with power and we didn’t think about serving the country anymore,” Grisham said. “In there, it was all about surviving, and he liked it. He was enthralled by the chaos.”

“It’s horrible, and hindsight is always 20/20. “I have no illusions that people will think I’m some sort of hero right now; that’s not what this is about,” she added.

I’ll Take Your Questions Now, Grisham’s new tell-all book, is the first to come out about the administration from a former staffer. Grisham was especially successful in moving from the Trump campaign to the White House, where she worked for nearly the entire duration of Trump’s presidency.

When asked by George Stephanopoulos if working for Trump was a mistake, Grisham said, “Yes.”

“I was [supporting a dishonesty culture at the White House].” “I’ve thought about it, and I regret it,” Grisham added. “Especially now, when so many people, including him, are pushing the phony election narrative. I now want to educate the public in whatever way I can about the behaviors within the White House, because it appears that he will run in 2024.”

“I don’t think he’s fit for the job,” the former adviser stated, adding that she is “terrified” of Trump running for president in 2020.

She said she didn’t think the former president would want to run for president again in 2024 at first, but seeing him as a front-runner in the GOP and witnessing the loyalty many Republican officials continue to show him has convinced her otherwise.

“If he wins, he won’t have to worry about being re-elected after he reaches office. He’ll be out for vengeance. Grisham forewarned, “He’ll probably have some fairly draconian policies in place.” “There were a number of talks when people would say, ‘That.’ This is a condensed version of the information.