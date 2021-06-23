Former police officer’s initiative “One Britain, One Nation” is backed by the government.

The government has backed a former police officer’s attempt to instill pride in Britain by holding a commemorative day this week.

After retired police officer Kash Singh established the movement, One Britain One Nation (OBON) Day is set to be celebrated in schools on Friday with the singing of a patriotic song.

After coming to the UK as a six-year-old youngster who “couldn’t speak a word of English,” Mr Singh claimed the notion was “formed from my desire as a police officer.”

After retiring from the police force in 2012, he started the campaign in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in 2013.

“We started the concept in Bradford and West Yorkshire, and it’s been very, very successful indeed, so what we want to look at is spreading it across the country,” Mr Singh said on Times Radio.

“It was something that grew out of my dream as a police officer, in terms of what I’d see, my passion, pride, and irritation, and something that I felt needed to be done in this country,” she said.

“This is an outstanding country. I arrived in this nation as a six-year-old child who knew no English. My parents worked as laborers in a factory and foundry, and this country is full with wonderful people.

“One of the things that was missing for me was an organization that the people of this country can identify themselves with, to express their passion, pride, and love for this beautiful nation,” says the author.

“Some people may believe that not everyone is proud of this country – let me tell you, people like myself, and the millions of people who have settled in this country from all over the world, are extremely proud of this country,” he continued.

“I believe we should celebrate this and foster a culture of unity and togetherness, demonstrating that we are all one people in this country, regardless of where we come from.”

It was said by the Department for Education (DfE). (This is a brief piece.)