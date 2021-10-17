Former Playboy Bunny claims she was visited by Hugh Hefner’s ghost: ‘It felt so real.’

Bridget Marquardt, a former Playboy bunny, claims she was visited by the ghost of her ex-husband Hugh Hefner while she was in the Playboy Mansion.

Following Hefner’s death in September 2017, one of his many flames, Bridget Marquardt, 48, claimed to have seen a ghost of the Playboy founder.

Is It Haunted, or Is It Hollywood?’ is the title of the Dark House podcast episode from October 13th. Marquardt went into great detail about what she alleged happened in ‘The Harlow/ Bern House.’

Hefner allegedly came to Marquardt shortly after he died of sepsis caused by an E.coli infection at the age of 91, according to Marquardt.

The model added: “He said, ‘My darling!’ and he put his arms around me. I could sense the embrace. I could smell his cigarette jacket. I could detect the scent of his perfume. It felt very genuine.” But that wasn’t the only time Marquardt claimed to have had otherworldly experiences, including a rumored encounter with a ghost in her bedroom.

On the Dark House podcast, the Girls Next Door star revealed that she spotted the spirit while in her Playboy Mansion bedroom with her friend and sister.

Marquardt told the hosts of the podcast: “We all turned around to see a woman standing in my closet area out of the corner of our eyes.

“And there’s no way out there, and I’m on the second level, and my room has no other escape.”

She went on to say: “Her hair was dark, long, and a little stringy. She was very pale, very slender, and she was just gazing. She was wearing a white t-shirt that was way too big on her, and she was wearing…like black acid-washed trousers, and she was just staring.” Marquardt said her companion started crying when she saw the alleged ghost, while her sister was shocked.

Marquardt claimed the alleged ghost then vanished almost instantly, but that she recognized it as a “social secretary” she had previously met at a photoshoot at the Playboy Mansion.

The reality TV personality went on to inform the hosts that she found out Hefner’s wife had died of cancer when she moved in with her several years later.

Marquardt went on to say: “I’m very confident it was her who was standing there, and I believe it was her. This is a condensed version of the information.