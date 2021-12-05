Former partners of Stacey Solomon, sad miscarriages, and ‘irrational’ fear

The public has been captivated by Stacey Solomon’s insights into her happy family life.

The 4.9 million people who follow the Loose Women panellist on Instagram are routinely updated on what’s going on at Pickle Cottage.

Stacey is remodeling the Essex property with Joe Swash, a former Eastenders star with whom she is engaged.

Rose, the couple’s second child after two-year-old Rex, was just brought into the world.

Joe has a kid named Harry, 13, from a previous relationship, and the I’m A Celebrity winner is also a mother to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, 9.

In an interview this week, Stacey stated that she now considers her family to be complete, but she has previously stated that she was initially hesitant to have children with Joe owing to the hardship of raising children with two fathers.

“You worry about, ‘If the father of my next child lives with me, do the other kids feel guilty about being left out?” she told Star Magazine in 2017, according to Mirror Online. It’s a challenging dynamic.

“A lot of people make you feel awful about having children that aren’t related to each other. It doesn’t appear to be that horrible, but it’s difficult for people to comprehend, and they believe it’s unjust to the children.” In 2009, while she was already a mother to Zachary, the 33-year-old rose to fame on season 6 of the X Factor.

Stacey’s eldest kid is the result of her romance with Dean Cox, her high school love, and she has spoken out against the stigma that comes with being a young mother.

“I always felt the stigma [more]of being a young parent,” she told the Loose Women panel in 2018, “and any thoughts that I alone wasn’t enough for my child came from me rather than from anyone else.”

“I felt like I was attacking myself and didn’t have enough faith in myself to raise children.” I was more aware of people thinking to myself, “Look at that kid with a kid.” “I’m not sure whether people even knew I was single.” “The summary comes to an end.”