Former O’Jays Guitarist Identified from Remains Found in Garbage Bag Nearly 40 Years Ago

Former guitarist Frank “Frankie” Little Jr., whose remains were discovered in a garbage bag in a wooded area in Twinsburg, Ohio in 1982, has been identified. Little Jr. played with and co-wrote a few songs for the R&B group The O’Jays.

Little, who was born in Cleveland in 1943, joined the group in the mid-1960s after it began in Canton, Ohio in the late 1950s. In Cleveland, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

According to The Akron Beacon Journal, authorities used DNA testing and genealogical research to identify Little.

Little’s death will be declared a homicide, according to Summit County Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler, and police will continue to look into when Little died, who could have killed him and why, and how his remains wound up in the woods near Twinsburg.

Little, who would be 78 today if he were still alive, was last known to be living in Cleveland in the mid-1970s, according to the Beacon Journal, and little information concerning his disappearance was ever unearthed, as his remains weren’t recovered until 1982.

Because DNA technology had advanced, his case was revisited in 2009. Authorities determined the remains belonged to a Black man between the ages of 20 and 35 in the early 1980s. The uploaded DNA to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) did not yield a match after the case was reopened.

Twinsburg investigator Eric Hendershott was aware that comparable cases had been solved through DNA and genealogical research, so he enlisted the help of the charity DNA identification group the DNA Doe Project in September 2019.

They created possible family trees for the man, and the name Little emerged as the most plausible outcome. Margaret O’Sullivan, a cousin of Little’s who still remained in Cleveland, was included in the family tree.

When authorities contacted her, she told them she had a cousin who had vanished decades before but didn’t know anything about him, and she sent them to Little’s brother, who now resides in Georgia.

Little’s identification was confirmed after DNA from his sibling was obtained and matched with the bones.

According to the Beacon Journal, O’Sullivan commented, “It’s great.” “We’re relieved to have reached a conclusion. We know he’s no longer alive.” Little spent two years in the United States Army, including time in Vietnam. This is a condensed version of the information.