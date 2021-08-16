Former Obama Press Secretary Josh Earnest says Biden should speak about Afghanistan because it is “imperative.”

With the Taliban taking control of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, a former Obama administration press secretary says it’s critical for President Joe Biden to speak to the nation about the situation there.

In response to a tweet claiming that the White House is debating how and when Biden will speak about Afghanistan, White House press secretary Robert Gibbs expressed his desire that “this happens very soon.”

Gibbs, who served as the 27th White House press secretary from 2009 to 2011, wrote, “It is imperative for the President to speak to the nation and the world.” “He must explain his logic for his decisions, how he sees the future of this region, and what needs to be done to prevent al-Qaeda from planning attacks in another safe haven.”

While Biden has recently spoken on the US troop departure from Afghanistan, he has been silent since Kabul fell to the Taliban over the weekend. The White House said late Monday morning that he will return from Camp David to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The president is scheduled to speak from the East Room at 3:45 p.m.

As the US tries to quickly remove staff from its embassy in Kabul following the Taliban’s seizure of the capital over the weekend, the Biden administration has come under fire. The president had only a few weeks prior stated that the situation in Afghanistan would not deteriorate to this stage.

“There will never be a situation when people from Afghanistan are carried from the roof of an embassy in the United States. On July 8, Biden stated, “It is in no way analogous [to Vietnam].”

“It’s quite doubtful that the Taliban will take over everything and take control of the entire country,” he added.

However, video from Kabul’s international airport showed citizens clinging to US military planes as they attempted to exit the country with the country’s surviving diplomatic officials.

Given the Taliban’s stringent interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, the Taliban’s ascendancy has reignited anxieties about what lies ahead for Afghan women and children. Women were barred from attending school and working in jobs other than health care under Taliban control. They have to be escorted by a male relative and wear a burqa at all times when out in public.

Jake. This is a condensed version of the information.