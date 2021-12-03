Former nurse gets 10-year sentence for sexually assaulting and impregnating incapacitated woman.

Nathan Sutherland, a former Arizona nurse who sexually attacked and impregnated an incompetent woman at a long-term care facility where he worked, was sentenced to ten years in prison on Thursday.

Sutherland accepted a plea deal for sexual assault and was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed under the agreement. According to The Associated Press, he was also given life probation for a conviction for abuse of a vulnerable adult as a result of his treatment of the woman.

Superior Court Judge Margaret LaBianca observed, “It’s impossible to envision a more vulnerable adult than the victim in this case.” Sutherland allegedly took use of his position to sexually assault the victim, according to her.

Before his sentencing, Sutherland addressed the judge about challenges in his life arising from being adopted as a child. He also expressed regret to the victim and her family, admitting that the circumstance was equally unjust to the youngster.

“I apologize to the victim,” Sutherland stated. “Whatever was going on in my personal life and the problems I was facing, you didn’t deserve to be hurt. I didn’t have the authority to put you through that.” When the pregnancy was discovered, the woman, 29, was in the middle of giving birth. While changing the victim’s clothes at the Hacienda Healthcare facility, an employee noticed it. Employees claimed they had no idea the woman was expecting a child.

Hacienda Healthcare CEO Perry Petrilli stated in a statement that employees cooperated with authorities. “We are relieved that he will never again torment another innocent human being,” he added, adding that the victim and her family are in his thoughts. Sutherland’s DNA was found in a sample obtained from the infant, according to police. The baby, a boy, is raised by the woman’s mother, who also serves as his guardian.

The unexpected delivery provoked governmental investigations, raised safety concerns for severely injured or incompetent patients, and resulted in the resignations of Hacienda’s CEO and one of the victim’s doctors.

The victim’s parents filed a lawsuit alleging that Sutherland had cared for their daughter hundreds of times between 2012 and 2018, despite guarantees from the state — which contracts with organizations like Hacienda to provide services to persons with disabilities. This is a condensed version of the information.