Former NFL player Kevin Ware’s girlfriend’s remains have been discovered in Texas.

Last week, the human remains of a lady who went missing in April were possibly recovered in Texas.

Local investigators and members of the nonprofit Texas Eqqusearch recovery organization searched and excavated a site in northern Harris County on Dec. 10, according to a Facebook post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The search and recovery expedition was carried out in connection with the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski, who was last seen on April 25 at a house party at her home on Stallion Brook Lane in Spring, Texas, which is located in north Harris County, just outside of Houston.

“Investigators discovered potential human remains, which the [Harris County] Institute of Forensic Sciences eventually determined to be human,” Gonzalez wrote. “At this time, investigators aren’t sure who the remains belong to, but they believe they’re connected to the Pomaski case.” The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences was notified of the remains. The cause and manner of death for the remains were still unknown as of Tuesday, according to online case records.

According to the records, Pomaski died in Spring, Texas, where he was last seen alive. When an autopsy will be performed is yet unknown.

On Tuesday, Michele Arnold, public information officer for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, told The Washington Newsday, “These remains have not been recognized, and there is no deadline for identification.”

At the time of her claimed disappearance, Pomaski was apparently dating Kevin Ware, a former tight end for the NFL’s Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers. Ware was arrested in June on warrants linked to unrelated allegations to Pomaski. In connection with Pomaski’s disappearance, Ware has not been charged or labeled as a suspect.

Ware was arrested in April and charged with two charges of possession with intent to supply a controlled substance and two counts of unauthorized possession of a handgun by a felon.

On April 20, Ware was released on bond. Pomaski’s most recent Facebook post stated that she started dating Ware on April 23.

The only information available, according to Thomas Gilliland, a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, is that. This is a condensed version of the information.