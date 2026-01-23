Former NFL Player Kevin Johnson Found Dead in Los Angeles

Kevin Johnson, a former NFL defensive lineman who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders, was found dead in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. Johnson, 55, was discovered in a homeless encampment beneath an overpass on East 120th Street in the Willowbrook neighborhood, a location that tragically marked the final chapter of his life after years of struggle.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about an unconscious man shortly before 8 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities discovered Johnson’s body. His cause of death has been officially ruled as blunt head trauma and multiple stab wounds, with investigators treating his death as a homicide. The Sheriff’s Department has not yet released any suspect information, and the investigation remains active.

Life After Football: Health Issues and Homelessness

Johnson’s life after football was marked by significant health challenges. Sources close to the former athlete speculate that his deteriorating health may have been linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease associated with repeated head injuries. It is often found in former football players who suffered multiple concussions during their careers. Johnson’s decline in health may have played a role in his homelessness, as friends reported that he had been living on the streets in recent years.

Bruce Todd, Johnson’s lifelong best friend, reflected on the loss, describing him as a “fun-loving guy” who was well-liked in the community. Todd, who was also the best man at Johnson’s wedding, expressed his sorrow, saying, “The community is going to miss him.” Johnson had been a known presence at the encampment, where those who knew him described him as quiet and friendly.

Born on October 30, 1970, in Los Angeles, Johnson’s rise to football stardom began at Los Angeles Harbor College, and later Texas Southern University. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Although he never played for the Patriots, he had brief stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders, before being claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1995. Johnson quickly became a notable defensive presence with the Eagles, registering 19 tackles and six sacks in his first season, and continued to play in 23 games over two seasons. His career ended prematurely in 1996 after an incident involving missed practices and his eventual release from the team.

After leaving the NFL, Johnson continued his football career in the Arena Football League, where he played a key role in leading the Orlando Predators to the 1998 ArenaBowl championship. He later joined the Los Angeles Avengers, where he continued his passion for the sport. Despite these achievements, his transition to life after football proved challenging, as it often does for athletes who struggle with the shift from a structured, high-profile career to life away from the field.

Now, his tragic death has drawn attention to the struggles faced by many former professional athletes who deal with health issues, mental health challenges, and the loss of stability after their careers end. Johnson’s passing is a stark reminder of the difficulties these individuals face once the spotlight fades and they are left to navigate the harsh realities of life beyond professional sports.

As detectives continue to work on the case, the Los Angeles community and Johnson’s friends and family are left seeking answers and grappling with the tragic loss of a man who once brought excitement to football fans. Johnson’s life, and his untimely death, highlight the need for better support systems for athletes after they leave the game, especially those struggling with the mental and physical consequences of their careers.