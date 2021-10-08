Former Nazi prison guard, 100, faces 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on trial.

According to the Associated Press, a 100-year-old Nazi prison guard went on trial Thursday for 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, and one concentration camp survivor in court hopes he is found guilty and imprisoned.

Josef S., a former Nazi prison guard, worked at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp from 1942 to 1945, when over 200,000 people were detained and an estimated 40,000 to 100,000 were executed.

On Thursday, Leon Schwarzbaum, 100, a survivor of Sachsenhausen, spoke at the trial, expressing his desire for justice for those he lost during WWII.

“This is the last trial for my friends, acquaintances, and loved ones who were murdered,” Schwarzbaum stated, “in which the last guilty individual can still be sentenced—hopefully.”

“The defendant knew and voluntarily assisted and abetted this at least by conscientiously executing guard duty, which was smoothly interwoven into the killing system,” prosecutor Cyrill Klement said.

Stefan Waterkamp, the defense counsel, told the court that his client refused to respond on the charges.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The defendant’s trial, in which he is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, was heard at the Neuruppin state court, which shifted the proceedings to a Brandenburg prison sport hall for logistical reasons.

Despite his senior age, authorities say the defendant is fit to face trial, albeit the number of hours the court will be in session each day will be limited.

Between 1936 and 1945, about 200,000 people were detained at Sachsenhausen. Thousands of inmates perished as a result of malnutrition, disease, weariness from forced labor, and other factors, as well as medical experiments and systematic SS extermination operations like as shootings, hangings, and gassing.

The Auschwitz Committee’s executive vice president was disappointed by the lawyer’s revelation that the suspect would not comment on the claims.

“I found him to be remarkably strong and present. Outside the building, Christoph Heubner told reporters, “He would have the strength to make an apology and he would also have the strength to remember.”

“Clearly, he does not want to remember, and for the survivors of the camps and the relatives of the slain who have come here to hear some truth addressed, this is a disappointment. This is a condensed version of the information.