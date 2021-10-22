Former MP Frank Field has been hailed as a “model for public service” as he reveals he is dying.

The news that Frank Field is dying has sparked a flood of love and affection for a Merseyside and UK political powerhouse.

Earlier today, during a debate in the House of Lords, a statement delivered on behalf of the former Birkenhead MP disclosed that he is terminally ill and had spent time in a hospice.

Mr Field, now Lord Field, is now supportive of providing terminally ill people the opportunity to choose when they wish to die, according to a statement read out by Baroness Molly Meacher during a debate on assisted dying.

Since the news of his terminal illness leaked, Lord Field, now a crossbench lord, has received an outpouring of support from people of all political stripes.

“I first met Frank Field when, as a student, I invited him to speak at the University of Exeter,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“A truly remarkable and compassionate individual. “I’m thinking of him and sending my best wishes.” “Thinking of and praying for my friend Frank Field,” former Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick wrote. One of the politicians I admire and respect the most.” Lord Field, aged 79, served as the Member of Parliament for Birkenhead from 1979 to 2019 and was a powerful figure in the House of Commons.

He was a member of Labour for the bulk of those years, but left in 2018 to run as an independent, claiming antisemitism and bullying within the party as reasons.

He later founded the Birkenhead Social Justice Party, however in the 2019 General Election, he lost his seat.

He was well-known for his anti-poverty activism and served as an influential chair of the Commons Work and Pensions Committee. He also advised the government on welfare reform.

Mick Whitley, who took over as Birkenhead MP from Lord Field, paid respect to his predecessor.

“This is heartbreaking news,” he remarked. Frank is a dedicated public servant who has spent 40 years serving our community and has earned the respect of both the House of Commons and, more recently, the House of Lords. I express my heartfelt condolences to him and his family.” “Frank Field has not only been a magnificent Parliamentarian, but an extraordinary example for public service,” said Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

