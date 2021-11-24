Former Montana State Senator Threatens Hospital With Ivermectin If It Isn’t Issued

A voicemail from a former state senator invoking her position of authority as a reason hospital employees should listen to her was discovered during an investigation into a complaint about Montana public officials allegedly attempting to intimidate hospital employees to affect the treatment of a specific COVID patient.

According to The Associated Press, Jennifer Fielder, now a member of the Public Service Commission, identified herself as a state senator on a voicemail to St. Peter’s Health on Oct. 11 and said she didn’t think “senators would be too happy to hear about” how the hospital was treating a specific patient she claimed was a friend.

The alleged mistreatment included three main points: a delay in transferring paperwork to the patient, including the power for the patient’s daughter to make medical decisions if the patient became incapacitated, family not being allowed to visit the patient, and the 82-year-old woman not being allowed to be treated with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, two medications popular among conservative commentators despite no evidence that either is an effective COVID treatment.

After staff of St. Peter’s Health complained on Oct. 18 that three public officials, Fielder and two others, “threatened to use their positions of power” to force the facility to provide the alternative treatments, Democrats in the state Legislature sought the probe.

The investigation’s report was issued Monday night by special counsel Abra Belke.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said Tuesday that the report “clearly demonstrates a pattern of public officials using their power to intimidate others” by threatening legal and political repercussions.

The elderly patient who allegedly prompted the government’s intervention was admitted to the hospital on October 9 and died on October 26.

Jill Cohenour, the Senate Minority Leader, argued Tuesday that if Fielder was leaving a personal message, she would not have identified herself as a senator in the call.

“You don’t have a personal chat with individuals before naming your public character and using it,” Cohenour explained. “It makes no sense to me.” Attorney General Austin Knudsen admitted intervening in the case and later stated that Chief Deputy Attorney General Kristen Hansen brought the matter to his attention, but he denied bullying anyone.

