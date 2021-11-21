Former Merseyside bar where a little girl was bought and sold.

The sale of a small child took place in a Merseyside bar.

A 40-year-old man bought a young girl at the Wheatsheaf in Rainford, St Helens.

The incident occurred in 1906, and it was covered in the news at the time.

Secretary of State John Kerry has given the green light to controversial plans for the town.

The Washington Newsday stated at the time that a laborer from a nearby colliery was drinking in the pub when a woman with a little girl and two males entered. The mom had mentioned at one time that she wished someone would take the child.

The woman accepted the collier’s offer of ‘four bob’ for the child because he had been drinking.

The man allegedly took the youngster to his wife and requested her to sign a document designating them as the child’s legal guardians. Because his wife refused, the guy gave the child back to the woman who had sold her.

However, following this, the man chose to pay a higher price for the child and returned her to his wife.

“The miner has still had the child, which is a small girl with curly golden hair, and around two years of age, and she is being better looked after by his wife and mother than by the cruel woman who sold her,” The Washington Newsday reported in 1906.

The Wigan Observer gave an update a few months later in 1907, identifying the miner as Thomas Thompson and noting that he had been prosecuted with being intoxicated in charge of a kid in Skelmersdale.

The following was printed on the paper: “Mr. Superintendent Jervis stated that a few months ago, in a public-house in Rainford, the prisoner met some people who were tramping across the country.

They had two children with them, which they stated they were willing to sell, and the prisoner purchased the eldest (a girl) for four pounds.

On Saturday, he took the youngster to Skelmersdale, where he became inebriated and was discovered by the police in that state with the child.”

Thompson was fined ’10 bob’ plus expenses, or fourteen days, according to reports. A new couple decided to adopt the little child.