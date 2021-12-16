Former McDonald’s CEO Repays $105 Million to Company After Lying About Employee Relationship

Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook reimbursed the firm more than $105 million in stock and cash after lying about his relationship with an employee while still employed there.

“I failed at times to respect McDonald’s principles and fulfill certain of my responsibilities as a leader of the firm throughout my term as CEO,” Easterbrook said in a written statement released by McDonald’s on Thursday. “For this, I apologize to my former coworkers, the board of directors, and the company’s franchisees and suppliers.” In a prepared statement, McDonald’s Chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr. said the settlement announced Thursday holds Easterbrook accountable and affirms the board’s decision to sue.

“The agreement avoids a lengthy legal battle and allows us to go forward,” Hernandez added.

McDonald’s fired Easterbrook in late 2019 after he admitted to exchanging videos and text messages with an employee in a non-physical, consensual relationship. When Easterbrook was fired, he claimed the firm there had been no additional incidents like that, and an examination of his cell phone appeared to back up his claim. Easterbrook was granted a “without cause” separation deal by McDonald’s, allowing him to keep tens of millions of dollars in stock-based bonuses and other remuneration.

However, in July 2020, the firm received an anonymous report suggesting that Easterbrook had a sexual contact with another employee. After an inquiry, McDonald’s confirmed the relationship, as well as two other sexual encounters with other employees in the year before Easterbrook was fired. According to the firm, Easterbrook had deleted the evidence from his phone.

In August 2020, the McDonald’s board of directors sued Easterbrook, claiming that if it had realized the scope of his misbehavior, it would not have fired him without cause. Since Easterbrook’s separation agreement stated that if the corporation concluded he had engaged in “detrimental conduct,” the company requested the recovery of equity awards issued in 2018 and 2019. The action against Easterbrook occurred as part of a bigger company-wide reckoning about sexual harassment in the workplace. At least 50 employees have filed accusations against the corporation in the previous five years, alleging physical and verbal harassment, as well as retaliation when they came forward.

McDonald’s established a new harassment training program for its 850,000 U.S. employees in October 2019, a month before Easterbrook was dismissed. This is a condensed version of the information.