Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany selects a ‘unconventional’ ex-Liverpool player as his most difficult opponent.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has named Luis Suarez as the most difficult opponent he has ever faced in his career.

Kompany played in the Premier League for 11 years, during which time he faced off against some of the best players in the world.

During his time at City, the Belgian defender, who is now the head coach of Anderlecht, helped the Citizens win four league titles and had a lot of memorable encounters with Liverpool.

Despite facing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane near the end of his tenure at the Etihad, former Red Luis Suarez is the most difficult player he has faced on the pitch, according to him.

“I’d pick Luis Suarez because he does things differently in everything he does; it’s a game inside a game for him.” “Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel was informed by him.

Kompany went on to say: “He’d fall to the ground and seem to be hurt, and by the time you complained to the ref, he’d run in behind you. He’s nicking the ball, playing it against your knees, and all that sort of thing. If a ball is thrown behind you, he will jump right when you look left and right when you look left.

“Against him, I had my finest and worst games,” he added.

“When I was on it, my style of play was to plan ahead for the next move and to stick close to him at all times. But it’s a problem if you’re having a bad day.” Suarez only scored once against the Sky Blues during his time with the Reds, but he was a constant annoyance throughout the game, even when he couldn’t find the back of the net.

After going to Barcelona, he further enraged Kompany by scoring twice in a 2-1 Round of 16 first-leg triumph for the La Liga club against City in 2015.