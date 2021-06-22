Former Love Island contestants provide advise to those hoping to compete in 2021.

Former Love Island competitors have shared their advise with the new islanders ahead of the show’s return this month.

On June 28 at 9pm, the famous ITV2 reality show, which sees young, unmarried people pair up in a villa in the hopes of finding true love, will return.

“I think people simply need to be kind to each other,” Laura Anderson, one of the 2018 finalists, told ITV’s This Morning.

“You know, you go through a lot of emotions in there, and having someone to weep on means everything because you don’t have your typical support network.”

“And just enjoy yourself; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They’ll be fantastic. I’m excited to see it.”

Marcel Somerville, who rose to fame as a member of the music group Blazin’ Squad before joining the cast of the show in 2017, described his time on the show as “a turning moment in my life.”

“I hadn’t been in the Blazin’ Squad in a long, and it revitalized my entire life,” he remarked.

“The company I was working for was laying me off right before I went on the show, and I was like, ‘What am I going to do?'”

“And then Love Island called, and I said, ‘Give it a shot,’ and after the show, it was just a fresh chapter, and it was the best one yet.”

“Before I went on the program, I was actually at the gym twice a day, making sure that I had a six pack just because I was thinking to myself, ‘Everyone’s going to have six packs,'” he added. I need a six pack, and I need my shoulders to be ready to go.’

“However, I feel like I relaxed a little bit later; I’ve got a dad bod now.”

“However, there was a lot of pressure on me beforehand to be like, ‘I need to make sure I look the part.'”