Former Louisiana cop uses flashlight 18 times on black man, faces civil rights charges.

During a traffic stop in May 2019, a former Louisiana state trooper severely assaulted a Black guy by beating him many times with a flashlight.

Jacob Brown, 31, was charged with violating Aaron Bowman’s civil rights after striking him in the head and body, causing several injuries including broken ribs and laceration to the head and jaws. According to a news release, Brown was charged with employing excessive force against an arrestee.

The arrest, which occurred on May 30, 2019, was kept under wraps until Bowman filed a lawsuit against Louisiana State Police in December 2020. Brown was detained on assault charges, but the inquiry was halted pending the outcome of a federal civil rights investigation, according to the New York Daily News.

Brown struck Bowman 18 times in 24 seconds with a flashlight that was reinforced with a metal tactical cap for smashing glass, according to a video published last month.

In a March press conference, Bowman said, “It tears me down when I talk about it.” According to WAFB, he said, “It’s like I’m reliving that moment again, and I still get intense aches in my head from that.”

Bowman was resisting arrest, according to Brown’s counsel, which justified the use of force. Bowman, on the other hand, can be heard crying in the video, “I’m not resisting!” During the assault, Brown yelled, “I’m not resisting!” in between punches.

Brown faces a possible penalty of ten years in jail, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. If convicted on the counts, Brown faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Since resigning in March, Brown has not worked for the Louisiana State Police.

There have been numerous past instances of Louisiana State Police officers assaulting Black men, including the death of Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019.

“The department has previously said that it had open and ongoing criminal investigations into occurrences involving the Louisiana State Police that resulted in arrestees’ death or bodily injury. The investigations are still underway, according to the Department of Justice.