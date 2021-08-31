Former Liverpool transfer target explains aborted deadline day move: ‘I’d already given my word.’

While Liverpool fans wait for word of any incomings or outgoings on deadline day, there are always players who slip through the cracks or are unable to complete their transfer.

Rafa Benitez expressed interest in Nolberto Solano in the final hours of the transfer window in 2005, when he was leaving Aston Villa to return to his former club Newcastle United.

Solano, on the other hand, had already committed to rejoin the Magpies after speaking with ex-teammates Alan Shearer and Steve Harper, indicating that he had passed up the opportunity to join the Reds.

Liverpool went on to win the FA Cup and reach another Champions League final a year later, due to Steven Gerrard’s legendary performance, but Solano insists he is still delighted with his decision.

“No one can see into the future. Nobody knows what will happen next. “I followed my sentiments at the moment, which were to return to Newcastle because I love the club and the fans,” he told the BBC.

“I got a call from one of Rafa Benitez’s agents, but I’d already given Newcastle my word.

“I spoke with a handful of the lads and was delighted to return to the club.” It was a crazy day when I had the chance to move to Liverpool.

“I might have thought about it if Liverpool had approached me a few days or weeks earlier, but it happened on the same day, so I wasn’t sure.”

Solano’s move to St. James’ Park was also contingent on current Liverpool player James Milner being on loan to Villa.

After learning of Newcastle’s £1.5 million bid, the Peruvian had a long voyage ahead of him to sign a contract with new manager Graeme Souness.

“It was both thrilling and nerve-wracking. First and foremost, I had a four-hour trip from Birmingham to Newcastle. On the highway, I was driving like a lunatic!” Solano chuckled.

“I arrived at the club, had my medical, completed the paperwork, and so on. I think it was around 11 p.m. when I finished. “It had been a long day,” says the narrator. “The summary comes to an end.”