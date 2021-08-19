Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen cracks a joke after winning a horse race.

Michael Owen, a former Liverpool striker, quipped that he never had pals in the England set-up and that as a striker, he had to be selfish.

This season, the forward-turned-pundit will be a fixture on BT Sport’s Champions League coverage, but he continues to race horses.

Owen was enjoying the races at York ahead of the commencement of European events next month, and he will be in attendance at Doncaster next weekend.

Owen had a good day out when Ever Given won the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes.

Owen, who is a member of the Dandy Boys, owns a portion of the horse and joked that racing was more fun than scoring for his country.

“We have four horses, each worth 25%, and it’s been a wonderful year. He told ITV Racing, “This fella has been the highlight.”

“It’s amazing, especially when you’re with your friends.

“In the England team, I didn’t have many friends! To be a striker, you must be self-centered!

“I’ve always had horses, but it’s extra special when you share it with friends. I’ve had horses all my life, but it’s extra special when you share it with friends.

“[The races] provide a chance to win a large payout. The season is about to begin again, with a trip to Doncaster the next weekend, but the team is no stranger to significant wins.

“Steve has had millions of them, Russell started off owning Catchy, and a big race winner never gets old.”