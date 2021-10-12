Former Liverpool player thinks he squandered two years of his career with the club.

Luis Alberto, a former Liverpool midfielder, has stated that he was lucky to have just ‘wasted a few of years’ at the club.

The Spaniard joined the Reds from Sevilla before of the 2013/14 season, a season in which the Reds came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League.

As Brendan Rodgers’ side went on a particular journey as a group, Alberto struggled to find a way into the Liverpool midfield.

As a result, all nine of his Premier League outings have come as a substitute, making it tough for the Spaniard to make an effect.

Alberto was loaned to Malaga and Deportivo over the next two seasons until the Reds made a slight loss by selling the Sevilla academy graduate to Lazio for £3.4 million.

In a recent interview, the 29-year-old stated of his time at Liverpool, “When such a team calls you, you can’t say no.”

“With players like Gerrard, Suarez, and Sturridge, I went from the Spanish second division to a club that may win the Premier League in a short period of time.”

“I’d gone on to a completely new football; I realized that, in addition to technical quality, I needed to elevate the level of many other things,” he told Rivista Undici, as reported by Okcalciomercato.

“Of course, it’s true: things would have gone differently if they [Liverpool] had phoned me at a different time, but some people waste fifteen years of their careers.” After all, I’ve only squandered a few years.” Alberto has been a big success in Serie A since his arrival in the country in 2016, as evidenced by his tally of 12 goals and 19 assists across all competitions in his first full season with the club.

After scoring six goals and registering 16 assists in 36 league appearances, he was nominated to the 2019/20 Serie A Team of the Season.