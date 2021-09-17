Former Liverpool physio Harvey Elliott gives Virgil van Dijk guidance as he explains the injury timescale.

In previous seasons, Liverpool fans have become accustomed to the Reds being forced to play without key players due to long-term injuries.

Last season, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Jordan Henderson all sustained season-ending injuries, with the club unwilling to publicly place a timetable on their respective comeback. After all, why rush a player back from a catastrophic injury when successful recovery is the top priority?

As a result, it was unsurprising to see Liverpool remain tight-lipped following Harvey Elliott’s dislocated ankle against Leeds United last weekend, though club doctor Dr Jim Moxon did reveal the Reds are hopeful that the teenager will be able to return before the end of the season following successful surgery.

Dr. Moxon explained in a club statement that Harvey had a fracture dislocation of his left ankle during the game.

“We were able to decrease the dislocation on the pitch right away, and Harvey had surgery today (Tuesday) to fix the fracture and ligaments that were damaged in the incident,” he said. As a result of the operation’s success, he may now begin his comeback.

“We won’t put any pressure on him by giving him a specific time frame, but we can confidently say that following our rehab program, we expect him to return later in the season.”

Liverpool are clearly more confidence in Elliott’s impending recuperation following his successful surgery, as opposed to when Van Dijk and Gomez had their own long-term knee injuries last Autumn, by projecting a comeback before the conclusion of the season.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, former Liverpool head physio Mark Leather, who spent six years at the club in the 1990s working under Roy Evans and Gerard Houllier, agreed that a return before the end of the season is certainly realistic for the teenager, but warned of the complications that can occur after suffering from a dislocated ankle.

“Is it realistic to suggest they’re expecting he’ll be back by the conclusion of the season?” Leather said. Yes? Is it the end of the world if he isn’t there? No. No, it wouldn’t be since the most important thing is that he responds appropriately the first time you ask and.” “The summary comes to an end.”