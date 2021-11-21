Former Liverpool midfielder talks out about his choice to leave the club, saying, “I don’t regret anything.”

Despite being offered a new contract by Liverpool, former player Pedro Chirivella says he has no regrets about leaving the club.

The 24-year-old moved to Nantes in 2002 and has been a regular for the French club, starting all but one of their Ligue 1 games this season.

Chirivella joined Liverpool’s academy in 2013 alongside Sergi Canos, a fellow Spaniard, and went on to make 11 first-team appearances.

Chirivella left the club in pursuit of more regular game time after experiencing problems with his loan arrangement at Extremadura in Spain and was ruled ineligible when playing for the Reds in the League Cup in 2019.

“Liverpool offered to extend my contract,” he told French source SoFoot, “but my last two years had been sportingly complicated.”

“I was good when I played, but I didn’t get enough playing time for my liking, and I didn’t want to be loaned any longer.” I desired a change. Christian Gourcuff approached me when Nantes arrived. He instilled in me a strong sense of self-assurance.

“When I told [Jurgen] Klopp about the prospect, he advised me to go for it, because Ligue 1 had a lot of future promise.”

“These thoughts lingered in my head, I made that decision, and I have no regrets today.”

Despite this, the midfielder has plenty of good things to say about the Reds, including praise for ex-boss Brendan Rodgers, who speaks “excellent Spanish.”

On Sundays, Chrivella and Canos’ families used to get together to eat paella – and the Spanish influence at the club didn’t stop there.

Klopp, together with Jose Enrique and Alberto Moreno, watched Chirivella playing the popular Spanish sport of padel during an international break and had a court built at Melwood after watching them.

The Nantes midfielder opened up about the adjustments the Liverpool squad experienced after the German coach joined in 2015, admitting that the Reds offered him lifelong memories.

“I recall him arriving during a week of international vacation. “All of a sudden, there were only a tiny number of people who were starting their physical training,” Chirivella explained.

“Right from the start, he brought a mad intensity to the.”

