Former Liverpool insider seals Steven Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa’s new manager is Steven Gerrard.

In what is his first role in senior football management, the Liverpool icon has departed Glasgow Rangers, where he had spent the previous three seasons.

Villa were seeking for a new manager after sacking Dean Smith over the weekend, following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

Gerrard was named Villa’s new manager this morning, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Christian Purslow, Villa’s chief executive, is the driving force behind the club’s hunt for a new manager and is no stranger to Liverpool supporters.

Purslow was named managing director of Liverpool in June 2009, and he was instrumental in the successful takeover of Fenway Sports by unpopular owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett the following year.

During his time at Anfield, though, Purslow notably fought with former Reds manager Rafael Benitez, who complained of being undercut and displeased that the expense of new players’ contracts was coming out of his depleting transfer fund.

Purslow was also involved in Roy Hodgson’s appointment as manager in 2011, a choice that did not go well for both sides.

Following the takeover, Purslow stepped down as Managing Director, but stayed at Anfield as a non-executive director and special adviser until February 2011.

In the summer of 2018, he was designated Chief Executive Officer of Villa, and he was in charge of seeking a replacement for Smith.

Purslow collected the Villa players who didn’t leave for international duty for an important chat after Smith’s expulsion, according to The Telegraph.

“On Monday, the club’s chief executive Christian Purslow addressed the Villa players who had not gone away on international duty at the club’s training field and told them that the new manager will be in place by the following Monday,” according to the article.

“The club is looking for a big name with a strong personality who can make Villa a tough and intense environment for the players.”

Purslow saw Gerrard as the guy who could help the club reach their “huge objectives” in the Premier League once he was signed.

“Summary comes to an end,” he says.