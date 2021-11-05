Former Liverpool FC player discovered with £575 in his undies.

When detectives searched his residence, they discovered £575 in cash and 137 narcotic wrappers in the underpants of a former Liverpool Football Club youth.

Steven Ferguson, 26, had a bright future ahead of him, but a family breakup led to a life of drug addiction and crime.

According to WalesOnline, Ferguson came to the notice of Welsh police after a man named Robert Parry contacted 999 on Sunday, February 16 to report Ferguson had damaged his flat in Caernarfon.

Ferguson had arrived to the flat with a lady named Natasha, according to Mr Parry, and he had broken a skylight in the kitchen, according to a hearing at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Ferguson then fled the scene, but officers discovered that he had gone to Caernarfon’s Costa Coffee and then taken a taxi to Natasha’s house.

He imprisoned himself in a bedroom there. According to the prosecution, police eventually forced their way in and he was arrested for criminal damage.

Officers discovered 137 wraps of Class A drugs, including 89 wraps of heroin and 48 wraps of crack cocaine, worth £1,370 and £575 in cash in his underwear during a search.

The cops grabbed a cellphone, which was later discovered to contain messages about cannabis distribution.

Ferguson, of Anfield’s Elsie Road, admitted to possessing heroin and crack cocaine with the purpose to distribute, as well as being involved in the supply of cannabis. In a separate incident in Caernarfon, he admitted to smashing a skylight in a flat.

When he appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court today for sentencing, the judge judged it was a unique case and sentenced him to 20 months in prison, suspended for 21 months, for the Class A narcotics offenses.

Defending attorney Anna Pope stated that her client was attempting to pay off a drug debt.

She described how he had a bright start in life. From the age of seven to fourteen, he was a member of Liverpool FC’s roster and had boxed for England.

However, when he was 14, his family “broke up.” He was a victim of marital violence, got homeless, and was placed in foster care.

After that, he spent six years in the army.