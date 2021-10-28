Former Liverpool director ‘amazed’ that the £12 million midfielder was not signed.

Liverpool failed to sign a certain midfielder in the summer, according to a former Italian sporting director.

Following the free transfer of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds were heavily linked with a number of midfielders throughout the summer.

Jurgen Klopp ultimately decided against bringing in any senior midfielders, with center-back Ibrahima Konate being the only first-team acquisition this summer.

Walter Sabatini, who has worked as a director for a number of clubs including Lazio, Roma, and Sampdoria, says he’s shocked the Reds didn’t sign Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa.

Following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League, Anguissa joined Napoli on loan with the option to buy in the summer.

According to rumours, the deal might be made permanent at the end of the season for a sum of £12 million.

Sabatini is “amazed” that Liverpool did not make a bid for Anguissa during the transfer window.

Sabatini told CalcioNapoli24, “I don’t understand how [anyone in]the Premier League didn’t see [Anguissa].”

“It astounds me that neither Manchester City nor Chelsea nor Liverpool failed to arrive on a Fulham player.”