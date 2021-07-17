Former Iraqi soldier dies of a “terrible” sickness for which there is no cure.

A “legendary” 41-year-old lady who served in the Army and had previously toured Iraq died of a life-threatening condition for which there is no cure.

For four years, Nicola Fitzgerald battled motor neuron disease, which her dedicated partner David Bailey characterized as “the most horrifying condition I’ve ever seen.”

When her illness deteriorated to the point that she needed a stick to walk and subsequently a wheelchair, he became her full-time caregiver.

Nicola recently lost her ability to speak and swallow, and she was forced to feed through tubes.

She died in March at Aintree Hospital, and her partner David revealed three months later: “Even if I had £1 million in the bank, I still wouldn’t have been able to fix her.”

“She was diagnosed at the age of 37, and I looked after her for four years – why wouldn’t I, I adored her?

“She was a friend of mine.

“Nicola first noticed something when her hand went numb while putting on her bra.

“In the end, she used the computer to speak through her eyes.

“It’s very frustrating because you know exactly what she needs but can’t provide it for her.

“Nicola was a character, one of the lads, who never disturbed anybody.

“She was full of life; all she wanted to do was go on vacation and go to work; it wasn’t too much to ask.

“She was an old-school grafter who enjoyed working and never missed a day.”

“The world has lost a legend, and we have all lost a mate,” according to Nicola’s GoFundMe website.

Nicola’s fight led her to meet and become friends with individuals who suffer from MND at the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, which is named after former Liverpool FC player Stephen Darby and British forces veteran Chris Rimmer.

It affects the brain and nerves, resulting in weakness that worsens with time.

Although there is no cure, medications can lower the severity of the disorder, and some people live with it for many years despite the fact that it can dramatically reduce life expectancy.

