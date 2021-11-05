Former inmates sue jail officers after being forced to listen to ‘Baby Shark’ for hours.

According to court filings, three former inmates have sued former Oklahoma City jailers as well as several government entities after being forced to listen to the song “Baby Shark” at loud volumes on several times during their custody two years ago.

Daniel Hedrick, Joseph Mitchell, and John Basco were handcuffed and chained to a wall in one of the Oklahoma City jail’s attorney visitation rooms, according to the newspaper The Oklahoman, citing a civil rights lawsuit filed in federal court in Oklahoma City on Monday on behalf of the former inmates.

According to The Kansas City Star, the action, which is “a well-known ‘enhanced interrogation’ or torture strategy,” occurred on many occasions, with some sessions lasting as long as four hours.

The children’s song “Baby Shark” would be played at a “high volume” from a computer in an adjacent room while the men were still cuffed to the wall, adding to the claimed torture, according to the lawsuit.

The suit quotes Mitchell as adding, “The loudness of the song was so loud that it was rebounding throughout the hallways.”

According to an inquiry, the music was played on a continuous loop for long periods of time.

According to the lawsuit, clinical psychologist John Mayer discovered that the song’s high-pitched tones and “screechy sounds” might “elicit a painful reaction in the brain.”

“You get the ideal storm for a poor song when you combine incomprehensible words, disrespectful words, and humiliating words with bad music,” Mayer was quoted as adding.

According to The Oklahoman, a criminal investigation concluded that at least four detainees were tortured in November and December of last year.

Former detention officers Christian Miles and Gregory Butler, as well as supervisor Christopher Hendershott, were charged with misdemeanor cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy as a consequence of the inquiry.

Over the claimed torture, Hedrick, Mitchell, and Basco are suing the Oklahoma County sheriff, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, the Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners, and two former jail staff.

Another former inmate, Ja’Lee Foreman Jr., joined the case, alleging that detention officers shackled him behind his back to a bar and kept him there for more than 90 minutes in November 2019. When he was returned to his cell, an officer allegedly spit on him and drove a knee into his back.

The four offenders are asking for $75,000 in addition to interest.